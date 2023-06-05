Davenport’s Extreme DREAM Project

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -On this episode of INSI6HT, the Extreme DREAM Project as initiated by the city of Davenport is discussed. The Extreme Dream program has been launched to address the issue of abandoned homes and blighted neighborhoods.

Extreme DREAM is an extension of the Davenport DREAM Project that is designed to rehab vacant and abandoned homes into owner occupied residences in the Gaines Street corridor. The Extreme DREAM Project offers a dollar for dollar match up to $100,000 for qualifying expenses.

For more information about eligibility requirements, incentives, and application requirements for properties, visit HERE.

Emphasis is on explaining how the program works and why it is a vital part to future growth of Davenport.

Bruce Berger, Community and Economic Director, City of Davenport

Susanne Knutsen, Economic Development Director, City of Davenport

Marion Meginnis, Davenport City Council

Kyle Gripp, Davenport City Council

Ed Winborn, Rejuvenate Housing

Tom King, Habitat for Humanity

About the show: INSI6HT is a new program focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Redrick Terry will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs original shows on Sundays at 8 a.m. and re-airs on Fridays at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.