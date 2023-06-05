Ferrari clocked going 178 mph on state highway, authorities say

The driver of a Ferrari was clocked going 178 mph on the highway heading southbound out of the...
The driver of a Ferrari was clocked going 178 mph on the highway heading southbound out of the county.(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia spotted a driver who was in an apparent hurry over the weekend.

The driver of a Ferrari was clocked going 178 mph on the highway heading southbound out of the county, the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook.

“There are no justifiable reasons for going that fast,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Even if you aren’t concerned about your own safety, you are putting others at risk if something goes wrong.”

The sheriff’s office did not indicate if the driver was arrested or cited in its post, but this driver would have been considered a Super Speeder in Georgia.

Super Speeders are drivers who are ticketed for driving 85 mph or faster on highways and add an additional $200 fine to speeding tickets, according to the State of Georgia.

“Slow down because next time, spike strips won’t care how fast you’re going,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Davenport officials confirm that the body of Branden Colvin Sr. was recovered from building that partially collapsed
The Bettendorf Police Department is investigating an apparent drowning at Crow Creek Park.
Bettendorf police investigating apparent drowning at Crow Creek Park
1
Son of fallen victim in building collapse achieves milestone
Davenport Apartment
LIVE UPDATES: Other agencies respond to downtown Davenport partial building collapse
Scott County 911 call a day before The Davenport apartments partially collapsed
911 call released from 1 day before the partial collapse of The Davenport apartments

Latest News

FILE - Apple CEO Tim Cook smiles at an Apple event in Cupertino, Calif., on Sept. 7, 2022.
Apple is expected to unveil a sleek, pricey headset. Is it the device VR has been looking for?
(From left) Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker star in "Hocus Pocus 2."
‘Hocus Pocus 3′ is happening, Disney official confirms
Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
It will take days to collect debris from plane that flew over Washington, crashed in rural Virginia
Based on evidence gathered throughout the investigation, police said they believe this was a...
Teen accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 7-year-old, police say
FILE - The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, on Jan. 8, 2021.
Thousands of users report problems with Microsoft Outlook