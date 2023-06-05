Iowa DOT sets ‘boomsday clock’ for old I-74

QUAD-CITIES (KWQC) - At 7 a.m. June 18, the Iowa Department of Transportation will use controlled explosives to remove suspension cables and towers on the old I-74 bridge eastbound span over the Mississippi River.

The demolition will require a temporary closure of the new I-74 bridge to vehicles and pedestrians. The river will also be temporarily closed to commercial traffic and pleasure boaters.

The main navigation channel in the river will be closed for up to 24 hours, starting at 6 a.m. on June 18. Areas outside the main navigation channel will be closed for up to 72 hours for cleanup of debris.

Law enforcement will monitor the river.

“Safety is our utmost priority during the demolition process. We ask the public, including boaters, to be cautious and avoid the restricted area during this critical operation,” said Chris Snyder, Project Manager for Helm Group, the demo contractor.

IDOT detours traffic for bridge demolition (IDOT)

Riverfront path closed in Bettendorf residents and visitors in the area are advised to view the Restricted Area Map. Access to this area, including Leach Park in Bettendorf, will be strictly prohibited. Sections of the riverfront path in Bettendorf will be closed. Access to the businesses on State Street and the Isle Casino Hotel will remain open. Additionally, the parking lot adjacent to the new bridge in Bettendorf will be closed to the public.

River closed to traffic for eastbound span demolition of old I-74 (IDOT)

The new bridge will be temporarily closed to traffic and pedestrians The entire new bridge will be closed to traffic for approximately one hour that morning, with a posted detour in place. Through-traffic will be routed to I-80 and I-280. Local traffic will be directed to use the Centennial Bridge in Davenport to cross the river, and then routed to either downtown Bettendorf to get to westbound I-74 or downtown Moline to get to eastbound I-74. The bike and pedestrian path on the new bridge will be closed for approximately 24 hours beginning the night of June 17 and will be closely monitored by local law enforcement.

I-74 thru traffic detour (IDOT)

IDOT is encouraging the public to view the demolition online at www.I74RiverBridge.com.

The use of explosives for the westbound bridge cables and towers is anticipated in late summer.

Visit www.I74RiverBridge.com for more information.

