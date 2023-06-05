LIVE UPDATES: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds visits site of downtown Davenport partial building collapse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC-TV6 continues to follow the partial collapse of a large “The Davenport” apartment building in downtown Davenport.

12:27 p.m. June 5 - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds shares photos from visiting site

Earlier Monday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds visited the site of the partially collapsed apartment building in downtown Davenport, sharing photos of the site.

Gov. Reynolds did not talk to any local media while visiting downtown Davenport.

Today I was briefed on the investigation & response to the partial building collapse in Davenport.



Thank you to the first responders for putting their lives at risk to help their community. The state is continuing to provide support & resources while working with city officials. pic.twitter.com/UHHfjlsUSV — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) June 5, 2023

10 a.m. June 5 - Officials announce Ryan Hitchcock, Daniel Prien found

Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel announced at a media briefing that the bodies of Ryan Hitchcock, 51, and Daniel Prien were recovered on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

Officials previously have said the body of Branden Colvin Sr., 42, was recovered on Saturday.

Autopsies have been scheduled for the three men, he said.

“This is an active investigation, so details will be released when we can actually provide additional information,” Bladel said.

“So far, our community has rallied around these families. Continue to honor those families, continue to respect the families and what we do and how we act accordingly, and keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

During the briefing, Mayor Mike Matson said Gov. Kim Reynolds is in Davenport Monday to survey the damage.

“Gov. Reynolds has been in contact with Davenport city officials since the collapse of the building and will be on the ground today to get an update on the latest information,” Kollin Crompton, Reynolds’ deputy communications director, said.

8 p.m. June 4 - Family, friends of Branden Colvin Sr. hold a candlelight vigil

Family and friends of Branden Colvin Sr. held a candlelight vigil Sunday night at the site of the partially collapsed building.

Family and friends of Branden Colvin Sr. held a candlelight vigil Sunday night at the site of a partially collapsed building in downtown Davenport. (KWQC)

Colvin’s body was found Saturday. Two other men, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, are still unaccounted for.

9:30 a.m. June 4 - Officials confirm Branden Colvin Sr. was found

Sarah Ott, the city’s chief strategy officer, confirmed that the body of Branden Colvin Sr. was recovered Saturday. No other information was released.

Ott also said overnight crews continued operations at the building with a focus on the material pile and removing material from the scene.

“This work will continue throughout the day today with crews working 12-hour shifts around the clock,” she said in an email.

11:45 p.m. June 3- Family confirms one person was found deceased

The family of Branden Colvin Sr. confirms he was found deceased Saturday at the building that partially collapsed in downtown Davenport.

The Family told TV6 crews they were notified by the Police and Fire chiefs Saturday afternoon.

Colvin’s family says they will issue a statement but want to thank everyone for their support.

6:12 p.m. June 3 - City of Davenport says they requested help from the Northwest Illinois Incident Management Team

According to the Davenport City officials, the Northwest Illinois Incident Management Team was requested by the city to help with the recovery process of the partial building collapse.

The team can respond to a wide range of emergencies, including fires, floods, earthquakes, hurricanes, tornadoes, tsunami, riots, spilling of hazardous materials, and other natural or human-caused incidents. The Northwest Illinois Incident Management Team is comprised of members from the public and private sectors including law enforcement, fire service, emergency management and health care, city officials said. The IMT team has put out a video update regarding their work on scene: https://youtu.be/a_ay60MXLtc.

1:45 p.m. June 3 - other agencies respond to scene

Ogle County Sheriff’s incident report truck, Rochelle and Oregon, Illinois Fire Departments, and MidAmerican are on the scene.

12:05 p.m. June 3 - Updates from the City of Davenport

In order for recovery efforts to continue, the fence around the collapse site is subject to move based upon the equipment and movement of the equipment on the site.

If you do not have to drive downtown, the City of Davenport recommends you avoid it as traffic could be rerouted at any given moment.

There is now an FAA temporary flight restriction with a mile radius of 324 Main Street, so drone pilots are not allowed at this time.

The city confirms crews began removing pieces of the building to control additional falling hazards. (See 6 a.m. June 3 update below).

First responders are continuing their recovery efforts. Last night, crews on site at 324 Main Street began removing pieces of the building to control falling hazards. This is to support the recovery efforts of first responders on scene.

9:10 a.m. June 3 - TV6 continues to hear from former tenants

TV6 has heard from many people who lived in The Davenport apartments during the collapse or prior to the partial collapse, who continue to tell us about the poor condition the building was in.

TV6′s Evan Denton caught up with two former residents who recount their experience. Click here for the story.

8:20 a.m. June 3 - 911 call released from 1 day before partial building collapse

The 911 audio released Friday was from a worker who was in the building about 24 hours before the partial collapse, warning about the condition of the back of The Davenport.

“...He was cleaning up in the back parking lot and said that the wall is vaulting out.”

The man went on to say, “Someone is there working on it and told them to get out of the way because it’s not looking good.”

The search continues for the three missing men who are believed to have been in the building at the time of the collapse.

6 a.m. June 3 - Recover crews deconstruct part of the partially collapsed building.

Overnight Friday into Saturday morning recovery crews began removing pieces of “The Davenport” that collapsed, sending debris down to the ground, creating a plume of dust. This is in order to prevent additional falling hazards as crews continue their recovery efforts.

Below are photos taken by a TV6 camera that was on site on the time.

Recover crews working on deconstruction of the partially collapsed building (KWQC)

Recovery crews working on deconstruction of the partially collapsed building (KWQC)

Firefighters with the Davenport Fire Department told bystanders that as crews took down some of the loose debris on the building, the debris may fall on them.

City officials are urging the public to stay away from the area as crews continue their recovery efforts.

10 a.m. June 2 - Search crews on-site Friday at The Davenport

Iowa Task Force One crews are on-site Friday at the partially collapsed Davenport building searching through the rubble.

Davenport city officials held a briefing at 10 a.m. Friday to give updates for the partially collapsed building downtown.

Since Tuesday the Davenport fire crews have worked to secure specialized teams that can come and help with the recovery efforts, according to Mike Carlsten, Chief of the Davenport Fire Department.

A qualified team of specialized experts are in Davenport from Iowa Task Force One, Carlsten said.

Both Sioux City and Cedar Rapids divisions were mobilized Thursday as soon as possible to show up on-site, according to Rick Halleran, chief of the Cedar Rapids Division of Task Force One. Just under 50 people in total are in Davenport from the teams, with dogs on site giving alerts to their handlers to decipher what that alert means to their training and expertise.

5:30 a.m. June 2 - Crews put tarp over fencing around partially collapsed building

Around 4:30 a.m. Friday, a TV6 crew on the scene of the partially collapsed “The Davenport” reported that crews were putting up a tarp around the fencing that is blocking off the scene.

TV6′s Jenna Jackson reported recovery crews were starting to go through the rubble. The tarp was put up to respect the families whose loved ones are presumed to be in the rubble.

Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien. have not been found. There’s a wooden structural beam to support the building.

Tarp put up on fencing around The Davenport partially collapsed building (KWQC)

7:28 p.m. June 1 - Task Force 1 USAR team arrives in Davenport, demolition company arrives too

At approximately 7:28 p.m., Davenport officials released a statement stating that on Wednesday, a formal request to the state-level Emergency Operations Center through Homeland Security was made for additional support and to engage state assets to assist with recovery operations at 324 Main St..

“On June 1, 2023, Task Force 1 USAR team arrived in Davenport and a joint meeting was held between the Davenport Fire Department, Task Force 1, City Administration and Development and Neighborhood Services Department,” city officials said. “After the joint meeting, the USAR team arrived on site with live and cadaver canines have entered the building per FEMA protocols. Task Force 1 personnel have re-entered the building to re-verify and mark all rooms with standard FEMA markings. "

In addition, officials said they enlisted D.W. Zinser Commercial Demolition company to assist with recovery and demolition work, city officials said. Shoring materials, equipment and heavy rescue and removal equipment will arrive on site later this evening. Zinser is assisting Task Force 1 with recovery efforts.

City officials say that the next news conference will be at 10 a.m. Friday.

Iowa Task Force, Davenport Apartment, Thursday, June1, 4:30 p.m. (kwqc)

2 p.m. June 1 - Second news conference of the day is held, Red Cross officials speak.

The Red Cross is working with local agencies and Davenport officials to help residents and businesses affected by the downtown building collapse.

10 a.m. June 1- Davenport officials hold news conference

Davenport officials hold a news conference in the community room of the Davenport Police Department to give the latest on the collapse.

During the news conference, Police Chief Jeff Bladel confirms that three people - Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien - are unaccounted for.

The chief said two others listed as unaccounted for have since been located in Texas and Davenport.

Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel speaks during a media briefing Thursday morning. Officials provided an update on a downtown building that partially collapsed Sunday. (KWQC)

City officials give update on citation issued against building owner.

According to statement from Davenport officials:

“On May 30, 2023, the City of Davenport issued a municipal infraction to the owner of 324 Main St., initiating a legal action. This legal action was taken to ensure the owner of the property cannot transfer the property to another owner in an effort to avoid a large lien that is expected when the response has been completed.”

Three believed to be in building at time of collapse, officials say.

In a statement from Davenport officials:

“Over the past 72 hours, in coordination with the Red Cross, building owner, building property managers, families and friends, DPD staff began an investigation with the goal of identifying and locating the tenants in the building. As of June 1, 2023, at 10 a.m., based on consolidated information, there are three unaccounted for individuals including: Brandon Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien.”

Officials continued on to say “It is believed these three individuals have high probability of being home at the time of the collapse and their apartments were located in the collapse zone.”

“Following Davenport Police Department protocol, Brandon, Ryan and Daniel will be placed in the National Database of Missing Persons. Missing Persons flyers are also being created and will be disseminated to the media shortly.”

324 Main St. has a history of transient population within this building, city officials said.

“City staff is aggressively collaborating with partners who serve this population to ensure all are accounted for.”

Clerical error addressed

After the news conference, officials released a statement saying “Over the past 36 hours, there have been many questions from both the media and community members regarding the status of a permit that was issued to 324 Main St. on May 25, 2023. City staff understands the confusion and concern of the public on this issue. Yesterday it was investigated on what happened and we would like to be fully transparent in what happened, as we know this is a sensitive subject.”

The statement went on to say “On May 25, 2023, a permit was created by a staff member in the City of Davenport permitting software system. While creating the permit record, a check box for passing the permit was inadvertently clicked due to clerical error. Later that day (May 25), city staff was on site conducting an inspection of the work progress being done. This work was not completed at the time of inspection.”

City officials continued to say “After the inspection on May 25, the staff member responsible for completing the documentation of the on-site inspection left town. When the staff member returned to the office on May 30, they entered their notes from the onsite inspection from May 25 into the system. At that time, the error of the permit being notes as ‘passed’ was changed to ‘incomplete’, which is what triggered the external facing system to present as ‘failed.’”

The city says they recognize the gravity of the error that was made and the resignation of the staff that was involved was given, yesterday.

The statement continued to say “The second part of this was the failed status of the permit. The permit was noted as ‘failed’ due to an IT glitch that caused the permit to be shown on the public facing system as failed after inspection, but rather was marked as incomplete. The IT Department is working to correct this issue.”

City officials say “The status of ‘incomplete’ is accurate. The work for this permit was not completed prior to the collapse of the building and this no assessment of pass or fail could be attributed to this permit.”

“Again the city would like to acknowledge the sensitivity of this issue and ensure our community we are handling this with the up most attention,” the statement from city officials concluded.

5:30 a.m. June 1

