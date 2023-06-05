Locals show support to those hurting after partial building collapse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 7 days since the collapse of The Davenport apartment building downtown, people of the community are still camped out in front of City Hall supporting those victims involved.

Today we spoke with folks from a Motorcycle Militia who donated some supplies and also business owners of The Mockingbird on Main, that was on the first floor of the building.

Savannah Strandin, owner of The Mockingbird on Main shares her disbelief and how hard this has been.

“You never think something like this is going to happen in your hometown,” Strandin said. “Where you have a business or where you have friends who live in the building, and so, it’s been a really tough week.”

Strandin said that they were out of town when the building collapsed and that the news and outcome has been dreadful.

“It’s been awful,” Strandin said. “We were supposed to have a show opening, you know, two nights ago, there was another group using our space, opening a show this weekend and so, not only have we lost everything, that theater group has lost everything.”

Though Strandin did lose her business, she stresses that is the least of her concerns.

“The residents who we saw every day, we passed on the street and would have conversations with going into our business, they’ve truly lost everything.” Strandin said.

“It’s breaking my heart,” Strandin said. “I’m grieving for them more than I am grieving for my own business.”

John “Sully” Coons of The Roughneck Resistance says they had blankets left over from a winter drive they held, and wanted to donate to those that are on the streets.

“A blanket can be rolled up as a pillow or laid on the ground, so they’re not laying on dirt,” Coons said. “So, we want to bring down what we had to donate to let them know that we are here supporting them and standing beside them each step of the way.”

Coons would express that he is very much apart of this community and that he’s praying for the people involved.

“To see something like this happen and families hurt, it didn’t affect me, but it does because this is home,” Coons said. “Quad Cities is my family.”

“We pray for you each and every day,” Coons said. “Hoping that they find shelter and they’re well taken care of over this and able to get you know, get back to what, what would be a normal life.”

As we continue to follow this developing story you can find the latest details throughout the evening on our news app and website.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.