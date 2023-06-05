Major Muscatine road project begins
Two blocks of Fulliam closed starting today
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The city will begin improvements to Fulliam Avenue that include sewer upgrades and a new sidewalk Monday.
Phase 1 of the project will close two blocks of Fulliam Avenue from Green Acres Drive to Kindler Avenue, including the Kindler intersection, with a tentative end date of Aug. 11.
Residents in this area will have access to their homes during most of the reconstruction work except during the actual paving., according to a press release from the city.
Heuer Construction Inc., was awarded the $702,543.50 contract during the May 4, 2023, City Council meeting. Funding for the project comes from road use tax funds.
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.