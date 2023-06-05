‘Red flag after red flag missed’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A lawsuit filed on behalf of Dayna Feuerbach said red flag after red flag that a collapse or a catastrophe was coming was ignored.

Attorey Christopher Stombaugh said Feuerbach, a resident of The Davenport at 324 Main St. when the building collapsed wants accountability.

The lawsuit filed Monday in Scott County accuses property owner Andrew Wold, the City of Davenport and contractors of gross negligence that led to the May 28 collapse that killed three residents.

The lawsuit claims Wold and the city both had repeated warnings that the deteriorating building poised danger to residents, yet did nothing.

“Every opportunity (Wold) focused on saving a few bucks over protecting the lives of their residents,” S That’s the crux of why he is a named defendant in this case, and why he in our view has clear responsibility for what happened.

Earlier Monday, Davenport Police Chief Bladel said Branden Colvin Sr., 42, was found Saturday at 11:59 a.m., Ryan Hitchcock, 51, was found at 12:25 p.m. Sunday, and Daniel Prien, 60, was found Monday at 2:30 a.m. All were forensically identified.

Before presenting to the media, Bladel said there has been contact with the families and was a delay of information to be able to talk with the families.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.