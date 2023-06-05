Rock Island-Milan School District to offer free meals in June to children under 18-years-old

Meals must be eaten on site, district officials added.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island-Milan School District will be offering free meals in June to children under 18-years-old according to a media release from district officials.

The Rock Island-Milan School District will be offering breakfast and lunch at no cost to children under the age of 18 for the month of June, regardless of income level or school district boundary area, the media release stated. Meals will be offered at Edison Jr. High School 4141 9th Street, Rock Island, from June 5-29.

According to the media release, breakfast will be from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Any questions can be directed to the RIMSD #41 Nutrition Services Department at 309-793-5900, ext. 10216.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

