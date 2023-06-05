Hazy skies and warm highs for your Monday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Look for a very warm start to the work week, with scattered clouds and hazy sunshine during the day. Temperatures will soar into the 80′s this afternoon. We’ll see lingering clouds overnight, followed by partly sunny skies Tuesday as a back door cold front pushes south. This system could trigger some isolated showers or storms by afternoon and possibly into early Wednesday. Expect milder air behind that system as temperatures reach the 80′s through the rest of the week. Our next chance for precipitation should occur during the weekend.

TODAY: Hazy sunshine and scattered clouds. High: 87°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm overnight. Low: 65°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. A slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. High: 86°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.