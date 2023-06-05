Hazy skies and warm highs for your Monday

Isolated storms possible Tuesday PM?
Hazy skies and scattered clouds on tap for your Monday. Look for highs in the 80's this afternoon.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Look for a very warm start to the work week, with scattered clouds and hazy sunshine during the day. Temperatures will soar into the 80′s this afternoon. We’ll see lingering clouds overnight, followed by partly sunny skies Tuesday as a back door cold front pushes south. This system could trigger some isolated showers or storms by afternoon and possibly into early Wednesday. Expect milder air behind that system as temperatures reach the 80′s through the rest of the week. Our next chance for precipitation should occur during the weekend.

TODAY: Hazy sunshine and scattered clouds. High: 87°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm overnight. Low: 65°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. A slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. High: 86°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Davenport officials confirm that the body of Branden Colvin Sr. was recovered from building that partially collapsed
The Bettendorf Police Department is investigating an apparent drowning at Crow Creek Park.
Bettendorf police investigating apparent drowning at Crow Creek Park
1
Son of lost victim in building collapse achieves mile stone
Davenport Apartment
LIVE UPDATES: Other agencies respond to downtown Davenport partial building collapse
Scott County 911 call a day before The Davenport apartments partially collapsed
911 call released from 1 day before the partial collapse of The Davenport apartments

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Storms end tonight, big changes on the horizon
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Afternoon storms possible west
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
How much longer will this heat last?
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Sizzling heat and pop-up storms this weekend