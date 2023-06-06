Broken Spokes MC Quad Cities and Ranch Riders team up to assist collapse victims

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Broken Spokes MC Quad Cities and Ranch Riders have teamed up to assist those affected by the partial apartment collapse in downtown Davenport.

According to a spokesperson with Broken Spokes and Ranch Riders, volunteers will be at 1402 West Fourth Street from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday giving out clothes, food and other supplies to those affected by the collapse.

Volunteers say “they have a ton of supplies” and they encourage those in need from the collapse to stop by.

Additional ways to make a donation can be found, here.

Donations for collapse victims from Broken Spokes MC Quad Cities and Ranch Riders Motorcycle Brotherhood. (Broken Spokes MC)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.