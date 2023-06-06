Broken Spokes MC Quad Cities and Ranch Riders team up to assist collapse victims

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Broken Spokes MC Quad Cities and Ranch Riders have teamed up to assist those affected by the partial apartment collapse in downtown Davenport.

According to a spokesperson with Broken Spokes and Ranch Riders, volunteers will be at 1402 West Fourth Street from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday giving out clothes, food and other supplies to those affected by the collapse.

Volunteers say “they have a ton of supplies” and they encourage those in need from the collapse to stop by.

Additional ways to make a donation can be found, here.

Donations for collapse victims from Broken Spokes MC Quad Cities and Ranch Riders Motorcycle...
Donations for collapse victims from Broken Spokes MC Quad Cities and Ranch Riders Motorcycle Brotherhood.(Broken Spokes MC)

