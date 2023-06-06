Businesses struggling after apartment building collapse but say they are here to help those in need

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As workers continue to clean up the rubble of the building collapse in downtown Davenport local businesses are coming forward saying how they are being impacted.

Boozie’s Bar and Grill on 3rd Street hasn’t only been affected but are also raising donations to those who have lost everything.

Aubrey Gluba, a bartender at Boozie’s Bar and Grill took the time to go over and tell us about the items they are donating and money they are raising to help those who lost everything.

“We have bins for the people that are affected with the collapse and we’re just helping to donate,” Gluba said. “On June 19, we do have, that’s when our raffle ends, you can come in here anytime between now and then, and this is a $200 gift basket, and that’s what you will win and all the donations that we’ll get from all of this will go straight to the people that are affected in the collapse.”

Those interested in the raffle or donating can drop their donation off at Boozie’s Bar and Grill, located at 114 West 3rd Street in Davenport.

The Quad Cities River Bandits also announced they are hosting a donation drive for those impacted by the building collapse.

The team is accepting shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant, soap, and other home essentials at Modern Woodman Park this Thursday, June 8. That drive begins at 5 p.m. As a thank you, all donors will receive a ticket voucher good for a future regular season River Bandits home game.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.