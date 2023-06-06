‘Cops N Kids’ Community Book Drive to be held at KWQC TV6

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC is joining with Together Making a Better Community and the Davenport Police Department to hold a “Cops N Kids” Community Book Drive on June 23 at the TV6 studio.

Help us spread the love of reading by donating to the “Cops N Kids” Community Book Drive. According to organizers, diverse books are especially needed.

With help from the Davenport police, every book donated will go to children and their families around the area.

Viewers can drive up to the station, at 805 Brady Street, and drop off a children’s book or monetary donation from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Checks must be made out to TMBC.

The event is sponsored by The Book Rack in Davenport and DuTrac Community Credit Union.

2 Men and a Truck will be helping out by bringing boxes and transporting books from the drive.

