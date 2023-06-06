‘Cops N Kids’ Community Book Drive held Friday at KWQC-TV6 station

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC-TV6, with Together Making a Better Community and the Davenport Police Department, held the “Cops N Kids” Community Book Drive Friday at the TV6 studio.

With help from Davenport police, every book donated will go to children and their families around the area.

The event is sponsored by The Book Rack in Davenport and DuTrac Community Credit Union.

2 Men and a Truck helped out by bringing boxes and transporting books from the drive.

