'Me & Billy' downtown Davenport restaurant remains closed due to partial building collapse, but issues statements on community support

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ‘Me & Billy’ a restaurant and bar in downtown Davenport that has been forced to close due to its proximity to the partially collapsed apartment building has issued a statement about its temporary closure and the community support during this time.

In a Facebook post, Tuesday, ‘Me & Billy’ stated-

“Thanks to everyone who has reached out as we continue to be closed. Our current focus is mourning the loss of community members and seeing 324 Main come down safely. The demolition process is continually changing and as such, we will remain closed until further notice. Shout out to Cavort QC for helping cover an event that we couldn’t host.”

In additional Facebook posts from ‘Me & Billy’ they say that they encourage the public to join them in donating to the QC Disaster Recovery Fund and supporting other local, downtown Davenport businesses.

