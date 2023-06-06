Minor chances for rain ahead of cold front Tuesday

Smoke from wild fires to our north could increase into the midweek
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A back door cold front will work into the area later Tuesday afternoon and evening. This will bring an end to our very warm start of June as well as kick off a few showers and thunderstorms across the area. Widespread rain is not expected, but some thunderstorms could produce a quick round of heavy rain and gusty wind.

Much like the last few rain chances these will be scattered in nature and not everyone will see them. Northeast winds will arrive tonight bringing seasonal conditions to the area the rest of the week with highs in the 70s and 80s. There are some signals of rain returning by Saturday.

TODAY: Sunny with a few afternoon storms. High: 89º. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Lingering showers. Low: 57º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Gradual clearing. High: 83º.

