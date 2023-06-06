Minor chances for rain ahead of cool front tonight

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A cool front will work into the area later this afternoon and evening. This will bring an end to our very warm start of June as well as kick off a few showers and storms across the area. Much like the last few rain chances these will be scattered in nature and not everyone will see them. NE winds will arrive tonight bringing seasonal conditions to the area the rest of the week with highs in the 70s and 80s. There are some signals of rain returning by Saturday.

TODAY: Sunny with a few afternoon storms. High: 88º. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Lingering showers. Low: 59º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Gradual clearing. High: 81º.

