Moline police arrest man upon finding alcohol, 300g of weed and firearm ammunition in vehicle traffic stop

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - During a traffic stop, Moline police arrested a man who they say had 300g of weed and firearm ammunition inside of his vehicle.

According to Moline Police Department on Sunday at approximately 11 p.m. a Moline officer conducted a traffic stop on a 2008 Chevrolet Impala in the 1800 block of 4th Street. Police say the driver, Jamarlynn Stewart was found with alcohol and marijuana in the vehicle, and during a further search of the vehicle, police found a total of 300g of weed and firearm ammunition.

Police say a subsequent search warrant was issued for Stewart’s residence in the 300 block of Third Street where detectives found 2.7 pounds of weed, a nine-millimeter handgun and an AR15 rifle.

Stewart has a previous 2022 conviction in Rock Island County for possession of a stolen firearm and manufacture and delivery of 30g to 500g of weed, police said. Additionally, Stewart is pending charges from a 2022 case in Rock Island County for possession of a stolen firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

As a result, police say the Rock Island County States Attorney has charged Stewart with three counts of felon in possession of a firearm and manufacture delivery of 500g too 2000g of weed. Stewart is being held in the Rock Island County jail on $150,000 bond, police added.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401.

