Moline police arrest man upon finding alcohol, 300g of weed and firearm ammunition in vehicle traffic stop

Jamarlynn Stewart arrested by Moline Police during traffic stop.
Jamarlynn Stewart arrested by Moline Police during traffic stop.(Moline Police Department)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - During a traffic stop, Moline police arrested a man who they say had 300g of weed and firearm ammunition inside of his vehicle.

According to Moline Police Department on Sunday at approximately 11 p.m. a Moline officer conducted a traffic stop on a 2008 Chevrolet Impala in the 1800 block of 4th Street. Police say the driver, Jamarlynn Stewart was found with alcohol and marijuana in the vehicle, and during a further search of the vehicle, police found a total of 300g of weed and firearm ammunition.

Police say a subsequent search warrant was issued for Stewart’s residence in the 300 block of Third Street where detectives found 2.7 pounds of weed, a nine-millimeter handgun and an AR15 rifle.

Stewart has a previous 2022 conviction in Rock Island County for possession of a stolen firearm and manufacture and delivery of 30g to 500g of weed, police said. Additionally, Stewart is pending charges from a 2022 case in Rock Island County for possession of a stolen firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

As a result, police say the Rock Island County States Attorney has charged Stewart with three counts of felon in possession of a firearm and manufacture delivery of 500g too 2000g of weed. Stewart is being held in the Rock Island County jail on $150,000 bond, police added.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bettendorf Crow Creek Drowning
Bettendorf police identify 16-year-old in apparent drowning at Crow Creek Park
Davenport Apartment
LIVE UPDATES: Iowa Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue demobilized, crews continue to remove debris
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Davenport officials confirm that the body of Branden Colvin Sr. was recovered from building that partially collapsed
1
Son of fallen victim in building collapse achieves milestone
Scott County 911 call a day before The Davenport apartments partially collapsed
911 call released from 1 day before the partial collapse of The Davenport apartments

Latest News

Davenport apartment building collapse, 324 Main St.
‘I was alive and with family’: Tenant escaped with clothes on his back
Donations for collapse victims from Broken Spokes MC Quad Cities and Ranch Riders Motorcycle...
Broken Spokes MC Quad Cities and Ranch Riders team up to assist collapse victims
Me & Billy temporary closure.
‘Me & Billy’ downtown Davenport restaurant remains closed due to partial building collapse, but issues statements on community support
The Salvation Army, a local organization that has been assisting those affected by the partial...
Salvation Army of the Quad Cities completes on-site food service for search and rescue teams, continues to offer community support at local offices