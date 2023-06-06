Muscatine Aquatic Center set to close Tuesday for maintenance

The Aquatic Center is closed for required maintenance and will reopen later this week
By Sunny Wolfe
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Aquatic Center is set to be closed Tuesday for required maintenance following a contamination incident and will reopen to the public later this week, Muscatine City officials said.

A loose stool contamination of the Aquatic Center occurred late Monday afternoon with the Parks and Recreation Department officials closing the pool to begin sanitation. Part of this process includes super chlorinating the water in order to remove potential bacteria, and lowering the water level.

Once the maintenance is completed, the staff will raise the water level and balance the chemicals in order to ensure a safe environment for all people once the pool is able to reopen.

Muscatine City officials say the wearing of appropriate swimwear for all, especially swim diapers for toddlers, is vital in providing a safe environment for all patrons. Contact Muscatine Parks and Recreation for more information at (563) 263-0241.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bettendorf Crow Creek Drowning
Bettendorf police identify 16-year-old in apparent drowning at Crow Creek Park
Davenport Apartment
LIVE UPDATES: Iowa Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue demobilized, crews continue to remove debris
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Davenport officials confirm that the body of Branden Colvin Sr. was recovered from building that partially collapsed
1
Son of fallen victim in building collapse achieves milestone
Scott County 911 call a day before The Davenport apartments partially collapsed
911 call released from 1 day before the partial collapse of The Davenport apartments

Latest News

River Bandits to host 'Home Supplies Donation Drive' for victims of downtown Davenport partial...
River Bandits to host ‘Home Supplies Donation Drive’ at Thursday home game
Donations for those affected by Davenport partial apartment building collapse.
Donations for those affected by partial Davenport apartment building collapse
Muscatine Aquatic Center set to close Tuesday for maintenance
iRock 93.5 hosts Block Party at the Pub in Milan
iRock 93.5 and The Pub in Milan to host block party