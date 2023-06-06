Muscatine Aquatic Center set to close Tuesday for maintenance

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Aquatic Center is set to be closed Tuesday for required maintenance following a contamination incident and will reopen to the public later this week, Muscatine City officials said.

A loose stool contamination of the Aquatic Center occurred late Monday afternoon with the Parks and Recreation Department officials closing the pool to begin sanitation. Part of this process includes super chlorinating the water in order to remove potential bacteria, and lowering the water level.

Once the maintenance is completed, the staff will raise the water level and balance the chemicals in order to ensure a safe environment for all people once the pool is able to reopen.

Muscatine City officials say the wearing of appropriate swimwear for all, especially swim diapers for toddlers, is vital in providing a safe environment for all patrons. Contact Muscatine Parks and Recreation for more information at (563) 263-0241.

