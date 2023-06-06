River Bandits to host ‘Home Supplies Donation Drive’ at Thursday home game

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The River bandits will be hosting a ‘Home Supplies Donation Drive’ Thursday, June 8 at the team’s home game at Modern Woodmen Park, 209 South Gaines Street, for those affected by the partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.

The community is invited to drop off donations outside the main gates of the stadium, starting at 5 p.m., Thursday, River Bandits officials said. Those who donate will receive a ticket voucher to a future River Bandits home game.

The team says they will be accepting supplies like shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant, soap, and other similar home essentials.

