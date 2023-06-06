Salvation Army releases downtown Davenport partially collapsed building report, meals served

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Salvation Army, a local organization that has been assisting those affected by the partial apartment building collapse in downtown Davenport has released a building collapse report with a summary indicating those helped.

“With the finding of the two remaining apartment collapse victims, the EMA has shut down the operation as of 7 p.m. Monday night,” the Salvation Army’s report states. “The canteen, which has served over 200 meals per day, around the clock since last Thursday, served a full course Famous Dave’s meal at 6 p.m. Monday to recovery teams from Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, and as far away as Florida.”

Salvation Army officials say that staff joined a number of agencies last Saturday at a MARC, meeting with a number of newly homeless individuals to provide assistance.

“The assistance in finding housing and providing support continues as long as needed through our Family Services office,” the statement from Salvation Army officials concluded.

