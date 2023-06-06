SEC brings charges against cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase

Coinbase was also charged for failing to register the offer and sale of its crypto asset...
Coinbase was also charged for failing to register the offer and sale of its crypto asset staking-as-a-service program.(Coinbase)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Securities and Exchange Commission sued cryptocurrency platform Coinbase on Tuesday, charging the company with operating an unregistered securities platform and brokerage service.

The lawsuit comes a day after the SEC filed charges against Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, and its founder Changpeng Zhao are accused of misusing investor funds, operating as an unregistered exchange and violating a slew of U.S. securities laws.

Coinbase shares plunged nearly 20% in the early morning trading on the news.

In its complaint, the SEC said Coinbase made billions in being the middle man for cryptocurrency buyers and sellers but did not give investors lawful protections while acting as a broker.

“Coinbase has for years defied the regulatory structures and evaded the disclosure requirements that Congress and the SEC have constructed for the protection of the national securities markets and investors,” the SEC said in its complaint, which was filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. It seeks injunctive relief, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains plus interest, penalties, and other equitable relief.

Coinbase did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The SEC had warned Coinbase in March that it could face securities charges and had long signaled that Coinbase had been flouting securities laws with its position that cryptocurrencies were not securities and therefore did not need to register as a broker.

“You simply can’t ignore the rules because you don’t like them or because you’d prefer different ones: the consequences for the investing public are far too great,” said Gurbir S. Grewal, director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement, in a statement.

U.S. prosecutors and the SEC charged FTX’s founder Sam Bankman-Fried with a host of money laundering, fraud and securities fraud charges in December. His criminal trial is likely to be in the fall.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bettendorf Crow Creek Drowning
Bettendorf police identify 16-year-old in apparent drowning at Crow Creek Park
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Davenport officials confirm that the body of Branden Colvin Sr. was recovered from building that partially collapsed
Davenport Apartment
LIVE UPDATES: Iowa Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue determine building is free of collapse victims, Monday
1
Son of fallen victim in building collapse achieves milestone
The Bettendorf Police Department is investigating an apparent drowning at Crow Creek Park.
Bettendorf police investigating apparent drowning at Crow Creek Park

Latest News

The Davenport Police Department, Lincoln Center, and KWQC joined forces to hold a community...
‘Cops N Kids’ Community Book Drive to be held at KWQC TV6
In this undated photo provided by Lakhinder Vohra, Adina Azarian poses for a picture in East...
Plane that crashed in Virginia lost contact with air traffic controllers during ascent, feds say
Prince Harry arrives at the High Court in London, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Harry alleges that...
Prince Harry faces tough questions in court against tabloids he accuses of snooping
FILE - Earthquake graphic. An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9 struck southern...
4.9 magnitude quake strikes southern Haiti; 3 dead, several injured