2nd annual Bellson Music Fest returns to Rock Falls Saturday

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) -Rock Falls Tourism is incredibly excited to present the 2nd Annual Bellson Music Fest on June 10 at the RB&W District Park Amphitheater, 201 E 2nd Street, Rock Falls.

The all-day event celebrates the life and legacy of Rock Falls native son Louie Bellson (1924-2009), the world renowned big-band drummer, bandleader and composer.

Guests Melinda Jones, Director of Rock Falls Tourism, and Josh Duffee, musician and musical director, talk about the event that has been organized in close association with Bellson’s widow Francine Bellson.

Festivities kick off with a drum clinic by Walfredo Reyes, Jr. at 11 a.m. at the McCormick Event Center.

Five bands are scheduled to perform from 12 to 9:30 p.m. at the RB&W District Amphitheater including BAJA Band; Josh Duffee & His Orchestra, Mike Conrad Trio, Starlight’s Theatre Blues Band, and Walfredo Reyes, Jr. Trio.

It is a free-admission festival with food vendors set to be available on-site.

For more information, contact Melinda Jones, Director, Rock Falls Tourism, at 815-622-1106 or via email at director@visitrockfalls.com

