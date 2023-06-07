Attorneys for woman injured in Davenport building collapse file lawsuit

A woman who was injured in a downtown Davenport building that partially collapsed more than a week ago has filed a lawsuit against the building owner, city and
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman who was injured in a downtown Davenport building that partially collapsed more than a week ago has filed a lawsuit against the building owner, city and others.

Attorneys for Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and her wife, Lexus Berry, filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Scott County District Court.

Named in the 80-page lawsuit are:

  • Davenport Hotel, LLC
  • Andrew Wold, individually
  • Andrew Wold Investments, LLC
  • Village Property Management, LLC
  • Aliance Contracting, LLC
  • Select Structual Engineering, LLC
  • Bi-State Masonry, Inc.
  • City of Davenport
  • Waukee Investments I, LLC
  • Parkwhile Properties, LC

The attorneys will hold a press conference on the lawsuit at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

