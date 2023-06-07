Attorneys for woman injured in Davenport building collapse file lawsuit

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman who was injured in a downtown Davenport building that partially collapsed more than a week ago has filed a lawsuit against the building owner, city and others.

Attorneys for Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and her wife, Lexus Berry, filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Scott County District Court.

Named in the 80-page lawsuit are:

Davenport Hotel, LLC

Andrew Wold, individually

Andrew Wold Investments, LLC

Village Property Management, LLC

Aliance Contracting, LLC

Select Structual Engineering, LLC

Bi-State Masonry, Inc.

City of Davenport

Waukee Investments I, LLC

Parkwhile Properties, LC

The attorneys will hold a press conference on the lawsuit at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.