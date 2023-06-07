Burlington and West Burlington Fire Department respond to fire in mobile home

Burlington, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington and West Burlington fire department respond to mobile home fire Wednesday morning.

According to media release responders arrived to the scene at 2:44 a.m. to find flames showing from beneath the home. The fire was fully extinguished by 5:00 a.m.

The mobile home, owned by Robert Tabb was not occupied during the fire. Damages to the home are likely to exceed value of home but are still being assessed. According to fire marshal, Mark Crooks, there is no insurance.

Crooks said, the cause of fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters were assisted by Burlington Police and Allegiant Energy. They cleared the scene at 5:44.

There were no injuries.

