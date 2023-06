DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Laura Kopp, President and CEO of Center for Active Seniors talks about how CASI will hold market day Saturday it will be a flea market with handmade items, produce, and baked goods.

CASI Information:

Market Day- June 10, July 8, and August 12 from 8 a.m.-11 a.m.

Phone- 563-386-7477

Website- https://www.casiseniors.org/

