‘Go purple’ in June during Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

'Go purple' for Alzheimer's and brain health awareness month
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Alzheimer’s Awareness Month aims to raise public awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and its impact on individuals, families, and communities. The month is an opportunity to educate people about the signs and symptoms of the disease, the risk factors, and the importance of early detection and diagnosis.

Michele Green, volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter, is asking people to go purple in June to spread awareness and inspire action to help fight Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Alzheimer’s Awareness Month also promotes research into the disease’s causes, treatments, and potential cures.

Local businesses, attractions, individuals and families can choose to go purple in a variety of ways in June such as wearing purple, lighting up with the color purple at night, displaying purple flowers, and sharing purple on social media.

Key facts about Alzheimer’s include:

● Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

● Every 65 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s.

● There are 6.5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, and more than 11 million family and friends are providing care and support.

● In Iowa and Illinois alone, there are nearly 300,000 people living with the disease and nearly 500,000 caregivers.

Visit alz.org/thelongestday and alz.org/abam for more information.

