Hazy and cooler today

Smoke from wild fires to our north could increase into the midweek
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Hazy conditions will be seen across our area again today thanks to wildfire smoke from Canada putting our air quality in the moderate range.  Smoke will gradually clear up by Thursday morning.  Look for highs near 80º both today and tomorrow thanks to NE winds.  A quick return to the mid 80s is expected Friday into Saturday ahead of our next front.  Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning looks to be our best chance at widespread rain in a while, but don’t get too excited as rainfall amounts will be less than a quarter of an inch.

TODAY: Hazy. High: 81º. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 51º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 80º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bettendorf Crow Creek Drowning
Bettendorf police identify 16-year-old in apparent drowning at Crow Creek Park
Davenport Apartment
LIVE UPDATES: Operations transition to dismantling partially collapsed building, Davenport city officials say, Tuesday
Me & Billy temporary closure.
‘Me & Billy’ downtown Davenport restaurant remains closed due to partial building collapse, but issues statements on community support
Davenport apartment building collapse, 324 Main St.
‘Red flag after red flag missed’ lawsuits filed after fatal building collapse
Broc Nelson went from relaxing to running for his life.
‘I was alive and with family’: Tenant escaped with clothes on his back

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Minor chances for rain ahead of cold front Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Isolated showers and storms Thursday afternoon
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Minor chances for rain ahead of cool front Tuesday
Few storms possible today