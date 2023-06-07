Hazy and cooler today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Hazy conditions will be seen across our area again today thanks to wildfire smoke from Canada putting our air quality in the moderate range. Smoke will gradually clear up by Thursday morning. Look for highs near 80º both today and tomorrow thanks to NE winds. A quick return to the mid 80s is expected Friday into Saturday ahead of our next front. Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning looks to be our best chance at widespread rain in a while, but don’t get too excited as rainfall amounts will be less than a quarter of an inch.

TODAY: Hazy. High: 81º. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 51º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 80º.

