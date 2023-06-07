Historic Forest Grove No. 5 school wins national designation

Forest Grove School No. 5 has been selected as a Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -The restored Forest Grove School No. 5, 24040 Forest Grove Drive, Bettendorf, has received official designation as a Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area (SSNHA) site.

Ranging from dairy farms and museums to vineyards and factories, there are 110 various sites and attractions included with this special designation centered on preserving and sharing unique aspects of America’s agricultural story.

In celebration of the partnership between SSNHA and Forest Grove School No. 5, a ribbon-cutting will take place at the school on June 16 at 11 a.m.

In the PSL interview, Kris Albert discusses the honor of the selection.

Forest Grove School No. 5 is a restored, one-room school in rural Bettendorf. The schoolhouse was built in 1873 and was open to school children from 1873 to 1957. The schoolhouse is located on its original site and, as signage in front of the building states, it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Forest Grove School No. 5 is currently open free of charge to visitors on Saturday mornings from 9:30 a.m. until noon between Memorial Day through Labor Day or by appointment.

For more information, visit the historic site’s website at https://forestgroveschool.org/. The phone number is 563-349 7805.

Forest Grove No. 5 school, Bettendorf, IA
