LIVE: Attorneys for woman injured in Davenport building collapse file lawsuit
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman who was injured in a downtown Davenport building that partially collapsed more than a week ago has filed a lawsuit against the building owner, city and others.
Attorneys for Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and her wife, Lexus Berry, filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Scott County District Court.
Named in the 80-page lawsuit are:
- Davenport Hotel, LLC
- Andrew Wold, individually
- Andrew Wold Investments, LLC
- Village Property Management, LLC
- Aliance Contracting, LLC
- Select Structual Engineering, LLC
- Bi-State Masonry, Inc.
- City of Davenport
- Waukee Investments I, LLC
- Parkwhile Properties, LC
The attorneys will hold a press conference on the lawsuit at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.
