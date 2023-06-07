Moline Parks and Recreation to celebrate Flag Day with live patriotic music

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Parks and Recreation invites the public to celebrate Flag Day with live patriotic music.

The city of Moline Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an evening of live music performed by Big River Brass Band, according to a news release from the city. The event will be located at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery in Moline.

The event will be held June 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., according to a news release. It is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets if planning on attending.

Event organizers say it is free and open to the public.

In the event there is inclement weather, cancellation notice will be posted on the Moline Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

