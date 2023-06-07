Moline Parks and Recreation offering first free movie in the park of summer

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Join Moline Parks and Recreation in the first free movie in the park of the summer, according to a news release from the city.

“The Mighty Ducks” will be shown this Friday, sponsored by Whitey’s Ice Cream. The movie is rated PG and set to start at dusk around 8:45 p.m. Pack up some lawn chairs, blankets, and snacks and bring the family to Browning Park, located at the intersection of 15th Street and 22nd Street in Moline.

Start time is subject to change. Rain or windy conditions will cause for cancellation. Notice will be posted on the Moline Parks and Recreation Facebook page in the event of a cancellation.

