Police: Man charged with fatally shooting man in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is charged after police say he shot and killed a man Monday.

Christian L. Jessee, 22, is charged with first-degree murder, a Class A felony, assault while participating in a felony with serious injury, a Class C felony, dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon, a Class D felony, and criminal gang participation, a class D felony.

Davenport police responded about 1:16 a.m. Monday to the area of 100 South Pine Street for a report of shots fired, according to a media release.

A man was taken to an area hospital by medic EMS, police said. He was identified as 24-year-old John K. Gilmartin who died from his injuries in the shooting.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Jessee is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond, according to court records. He is set for a preliminary hearing on June 16 at the Scott County Courthouse.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident, to call Davenport Police at 563- 326-6125 or submit a tip to QC Crime Stoppers by visiting www.qccrimestoppers.com or downloading the P3 Tips app.

