Real Estate Update: June, National Homeownership Month

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Booker and Owner at Navigate Realty Justin Landwehr sits down with Morgan to discuss current market trends trends that the real estate industry is seeing for the month of June and Landwehr says that June is National Homeownership Month.

Landwehr also shares advice about real estate investing.

Navigate Realty Information:

Address: 1225 East River Drive, Suite 212

Phone: 563-363-3100

Website: https://www.navigateqc.com/

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.