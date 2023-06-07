Reynolds seeks Biden's help with disaster

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, center, talks with Davenport Mayor Mike Matson, left, while touring the...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, center, talks with Davenport Mayor Mike Matson, left, while touring the site of an apartment building collapse, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. The six-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed May 28. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Gov. Kim Reynolds asked President Joe Biden for an emergency declaration for Scott County, following the collapse of the The Davenport apartment building at 324 Main St., Davenport, on May 28.

Reynolds made a state disaster declaration on May 29 that authorized use of Iowa resources to respond to the incident.

Scott County and Davenport are still recovering from severe storms, high winds and floods in recent years, Redynolds says in her request, and federal help is needed because the response from state, county and local governments is not adequate magnitude of the incident.

Iowa Republican lawmakers back up Reynolds’ request to Biden, including Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, U.S. Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Ashley Hinson Zach Nunn and Randy Feenstra.

The emergency declaration would provide for debris removal, demolition, reimbursement for response activities and technical assistance.

