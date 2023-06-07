Rock Island Artists’ Market set for Sunday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC)--It’s the 7th season of the Rock Island Artists’ Market which is held on the second Sunday of every month, June through October. The first event of this season is set for Sunday, June 11 from 12-5 p.m. hosted by Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, 520 18th Street, Rock Island.

Brandy Vandewalle, Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, discusses how the monthly event features local artists, makers, and growers from around the Quad Cities in a laid back, good-vibes-only outdoor market hosted by Skeleton Key Art and Antiques at 520 18th Street, Rock Island.

This is event is family friendly and has free admission.

This market will also be held on July 9, Aug. 13, Sept. 10, and Oct. 8.

