DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Safe Families for Children Quad Cities Chapter surrounds families in crisis with a caring and compassionate community.

Sydney Williams, Family Coach and Intake Coordinator, and Jessica Trowbridge, Chapter Coordinator, talk about the non-profit’s mission to quickly connect children with a volunteer family with the goal of keeping kids safe and families intact. Once a parent’s life has stabilized and the home environment is healthy, we work with parents to reunite their family as soon as possible.

If you or someone you know needs a hosting for a child, viewers are urged to call 563-949-9803 and leave a message (if there is no answer). It is possible to also fill out a help request form online which will be followed up by someone with the agency. Click here for that option.

Safe Families for Children Quad Cities is located at 1826 16th Street, Moline. The phone number is 563-949-9803 and email can be sent to quadcities@safefamilies.net.

