Simplified Spaces: Decanting Your Pantry Space

Daniele Mineck, Professional Organizers and Event Planner shares how you can decant your pantry space, and exactly what that term means.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Daniele Mineck, Professional Organizers and Event Planner shares how you can decant your pantry space, and exactly what that term means. Mineck says that decanting is organizing by taking your pantry items out of their boxes that they come in and re-organizing them to create a cleaner and more-simplified space.

Mineck says four reasons to decant your pantry items include:

  • Packaging problems
  • Functional storage
  • Inventory awareness
  • Aesthetics

Daniele Mineck information:

Instagram @daniele.mineck

