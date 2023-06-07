Simplified Spaces: Decanting Your Pantry Space

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Daniele Mineck, Professional Organizers and Event Planner shares how you can decant your pantry space, and exactly what that term means. Mineck says that decanting is organizing by taking your pantry items out of their boxes that they come in and re-organizing them to create a cleaner and more-simplified space.

Mineck says four reasons to decant your pantry items include:

Packaging problems

Functional storage

Inventory awareness

Aesthetics

Daniele Mineck information:

Instagram @daniele.mineck

