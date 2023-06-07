Summer celebration-ready mocktails and healthier hydration

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Beverages are summertime staples needed for refreshment and rehydration while lounging by the pool or hosting a backyard barbecue. But with many sugary drinks available, it can be tough to find a healthy option.

Hy-Vee registered dietitian Nina Struss RD, LD shares ideas on how to kick back, relax and celebrate summer without a headache or sugar crash with smarter sip tips. One of the recipes highlighted is Orange Creamsicle Mocktail with the Zevia recipe link here.

Other talking points on how to build a better mocktail is to use Stevia, a natural sweetener, derived from a plant. A great base to use is a product called Zevia in its many varieties. Tea is suggested as an excellent base, too. Fresh fruit additions help pack the drinks with vitamins, minerals and fiber (plus color!). Herbs and spices can add potent flavor and texture. Garnishes add important visual appeal--such as slices of fruit, sprigs of herbs, etc. And ice cubes don’t just keep mocktails cold, but can also provide extra flavor or garnish if you fill ice cube trays with juice or other edible ingredients.

In another segment, Struss highlights kefir which is a fermented drink that is often described as “drinkable yogurt”. Lifeway flavor varieties are discussed and tasted-tested by Paula.

