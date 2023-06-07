‘Tips for Tad’ fundraiser to fight melanoma set for June 17

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -While the rates for melanoma are dramatically increasing, a local non-profit is collecting tips to support melanoma research and support patients and their families battling this cancer.

Chris Agnew, Tad’s father, and Joanna Chesney, owner of The Ridge, advocate for The Tad Agnew Foundation, jtalk about the upcoming Tips for Tad fundraiser on June 17 from 12-5 p.m. at The Ridge, 4750 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport.

The Tad Agnew Foundation was established by Tad’s parents as a memorial to honor him. Agnew was diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma brain cancer in 2010 and valiantly fought it for two years. In the aftermath, this tribute began.

In the last 10 years, over $500,000 to support Melanoma Research and Clinical Trials at Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center in Iowa City has been raised by holding these events.

For more information, visit the non-profit’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/tadagnewfoundation/ or call 563-468-1151 The email address is cbagnew@hotmail.com

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.