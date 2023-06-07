Traveling with children on the spectrum

Traveling with children on the spectrum
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Families with children on the autism spectrum or any issues that make new environments challenging may leave some to give up on travel altogether.

Dawn Barclay, author and a member of the Society of American Travel Writers, shares tips from her life and book, Traveling Different: Vacation strategies for Parents of the Anxious, The Inflexible and the Neuro-Diverse.

Her interest in the topic is a personal one. Barclay found her life changed when she became a mother as she searched for a book to help her navigate traveling with two young neurodivergent children only to come up empty-handed. Years later, she has created the book she once needed, with guidance from Certified Autism Travel Professionals, mental health experts, and parents of children on the spectrum.

For more information, visit Barclay’s website at http://www.dawnbarclayink.com/

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bettendorf Crow Creek Drowning
Bettendorf police identify 16-year-old in apparent drowning at Crow Creek Park
Davenport Apartment
LIVE UPDATES: Operations transition to dismantling partially collapsed building, Davenport city officials say, Tuesday
Me & Billy temporary closure.
‘Me & Billy’ downtown Davenport restaurant remains closed due to partial building collapse, but issues statements on community support
Broc Nelson went from relaxing to running for his life.
‘I was alive and with family’: Tenant escaped with clothes on his back
Davenport apartment building collapse, 324 Main St.
‘Red flag after red flag missed’ lawsuits filed after fatal building collapse

Latest News

Rock Island Artist's Market's first event of the season is June 11
Rock Island Artists’ Market set for Sunday
Safe Families for Children Quad Cities
Safe Families for Children Quad Cities
June is Alzheimer's and brain health awareness month
‘Go purple’ in June during Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month
Orange Creamsickle mocktail made with healthy ingredients
Summer celebration-ready mocktails and healthier hydration