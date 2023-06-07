Traveling with children on the spectrum

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Families with children on the autism spectrum or any issues that make new environments challenging may leave some to give up on travel altogether.

Dawn Barclay, author and a member of the Society of American Travel Writers, shares tips from her life and book, Traveling Different: Vacation strategies for Parents of the Anxious, The Inflexible and the Neuro-Diverse.

Her interest in the topic is a personal one. Barclay found her life changed when she became a mother as she searched for a book to help her navigate traveling with two young neurodivergent children only to come up empty-handed. Years later, she has created the book she once needed, with guidance from Certified Autism Travel Professionals, mental health experts, and parents of children on the spectrum.

For more information, visit Barclay’s website at http://www.dawnbarclayink.com/

