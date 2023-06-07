Troopers: 2 teens charged with first-degree murder in death of a man

BUSHNELL, Ill. (KWQC) - Two Bushnell, Illinois teens were arrested on first-degree murder charges for the death of a 43-year-old man.

According to the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4, 18-year-old Davin M. Purden and 17-year-old Nicholas C. Lafary were each arrested for first-degree murder, a Class M Felony.

On June 2 state police responded to a request to conduct a death investigation in the 600 block of Osbourne Street in Bushnell, troopers said. Travis Purden, 43, was found deceased in his home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Troopers said after investigation, including reviewing surveillance camera footage and conducting interviews, Purden and Lafary were identified as suspects.

Arrest warrants were issued on June 4, and on June 5 state police took Purden and Lafary into custody, according to troopers. They are being held in the McDonough County Jail each charged as adults on a $2,000,000 bond.

State police said 37-year-old Patricia J. Purden of Bushnell, and a 17-year-old juvenile girl were also taken into custody for obstructing justice, awaiting a bond hearing.

According to troopers, this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Patricia J. Purden, 37, is charged with obstructing justice.
Patricia J. Purden, 37, is charged with obstructing justice.(Illinois State Police)

