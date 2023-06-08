3 arrested in connection to armored truck robbery at Tyson Foods Joslin plant

The investigation is ongoing, according to deputies.
By Madison McAdoo
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Three men were arrested in connection to an armored truck employee being robbed on May 31.

Jordan R. Andrews, 24, and Evan F.H. Watz, 26, were each charged with theft. Both men are each being held on a $1 million bond.

According to Rock Island County deputies, 27-year-old Raekwon Jefferson was wanted on a Class 1 felony theft charge with a $1 million bond.

About 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jefferson was taken into custody in Davenport, Iowa, deputies said. He was extradited back to Illinois Thursday and is now awaiting his first court appearance on the charge of Theft, a Class 1 Felony.

According to the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got the call around 7:49 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies said the armored truck employee was walking into the Tyson Foods plant, 28424 38th Avenue North to fill the ATM when the robbery occurred.

A weapon was inferred, deputies said. The employee was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing, according to deputies. The sheriff’s office is being assisted by the Illinois State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Deputies ask anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office’s investigations division at 309-558-3414 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500.

