CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline police on delivery controlled substances warrant

Alexander Wilford, 33, is wanted by the Moline Police Department.
Alexander Wilford, 33, is wanted by the Moline Police Department.(CRIME STOPPERS)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Alexander Wilford, 33, is wanted by the Moline Police Department on a warrant for three counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Wilford is 6-foot, 300 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you recognize him, please call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. Your tip is anonymous. If it leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long time tenant of partially collapsed building speaks out
Long time tenant of partially collapsed building speaks out
Broc Nelson went from relaxing to running for his life.
‘I was alive and with family’: Tenant escaped with clothes on his back
Davenport apartment building collapse, 324 Main St.
4-story drop changed Berrys’ lives
Davenport Apartment
LIVE UPDATES: Nearby apartment building, “The Executive Square Building” adjacent to “The Davenport” that partially collapsed, evacuated Thursday
More than 50 seniors at New Bern High School will not be walking during their graduation...
High school tells more than 50 seniors they cannot graduate at the last minute, students say

Latest News

Deshun Wilson, 40 is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. warrant
A Transit; which is a leveling system, in a yellow case, and a Jumping Jack; which is a...
CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island Co. deputies investigate storage unit broken into in Milan
Downtown businesses will receive funding as their operations were forced to shut down.
Local Businesses to Receive Aid following Immediate Closure
Shoreline aerial view of Mississippi River in Savanna, Illinois.
Savanna wins 3-peat ‘Best Small Town for Adventure’ title