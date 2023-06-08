CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline police on delivery controlled substances warrant

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Alexander Wilford, 33, is wanted by the Moline Police Department on a warrant for three counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Wilford is 6-foot, 300 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you recognize him, please call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. Your tip is anonymous. If it leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

