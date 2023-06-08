CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. warrant

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Deshun Wilson, 40 is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for escape/failure to report for periodic imprisonment.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Wilson is 5-foot-10, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you recognize him, please call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. Your tip is anonymous. If it leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

