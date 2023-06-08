CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island Co. deputies investigate storage unit broken into in Milan

By KWQC Staff
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rock Island County deputies are investigating after they say several storage units and campers at Castle Junction Storage were burglarized.

According to deputies, they responded March 6 to Castle Junction Storage, south of Milan, for a burglary to a storage unit.

The victim reported tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, gold bars, mechanics tools, a tool chest, and contractor-type construction equipment were stolen, deputies said. A Transit; which is a leveling system, in a yellow case, and a Jumping Jack; which is a gas-powered tamping machine, were among the items taken.

If you have seen someone with these items or know anything about this burglary, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips.  All tips are anonymous.  If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

