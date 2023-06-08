Downtown bars help residents impacted by collapsed apartment

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Three downtown Davenport bars are teaming up to help raise money for those impacted by the Davenport partial apartment collapse.

Armored Gardens, Devon’s complaint Dept., and Analog Arcade Bar will donate 25% of their June 7 sales to the Red Cross Victims Fund.

“We know time is of the essence. People don’t have homes, they lost all their possessions, and so we thought this would be the easiest way to help out quickly so that we could make that donation as quickly as possible,” said Dan Bush, co-owner of Armored Gardens. “The more that we can team up together, and do better for each other, the better we are going to be as a community.”

Bush said an additional $1,000 will be added on top of what is raised.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.