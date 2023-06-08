Downtown bars help residents impacted by collapsed apartment

Downtown bars help displace residents
By Evan Denton
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Three downtown Davenport bars are teaming up to help raise money for those impacted by the Davenport partial apartment collapse.

Armored Gardens, Devon’s complaint Dept., and Analog Arcade Bar will donate 25% of their June 7 sales to the Red Cross Victims Fund.

“We know time is of the essence. People don’t have homes, they lost all their possessions, and so we thought this would be the easiest way to help out quickly so that we could make that donation as quickly as possible,” said Dan Bush, co-owner of Armored Gardens. “The more that we can team up together, and do better for each other, the better we are going to be as a community.”

Bush said an additional $1,000 will be added on top of what is raised.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long time tenant of partially collapsed building speaks out
Long time tenant of partially collapsed building speaks out
Broc Nelson went from relaxing to running for his life.
‘I was alive and with family’: Tenant escaped with clothes on his back
Davenport Apartment
LIVE UPDATES: Community members voice frustrations at Davenport city council meeting, Wednesday
Davenport apartment building collapse, 324 Main St.
4-story drop changed Berrys’ lives
Bettendorf Crow Creek Drowning
Bettendorf police identify 16-year-old in apparent drowning at Crow Creek Park

Latest News

High School Softball: June 7
Downtown bars help displace residents
Protestors outside Davenport City Hall before city council meeting, Wednesday night.
VIDEOS: ‘Blood on your hands’ Davenport residents, community demand accountability over partially collapsed apartment building during city council meeting
Davenport City Council Meeting