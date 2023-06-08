Downtown Davenport apartment building, ‘The Executive Square Building’ evacuated due to structural concern in ‘abundance of caution’, city officials say

Downtown Davenport apartment building, ‘The Executive Square Building’ evacuated due to...
Downtown Davenport apartment building, ‘The Executive Square Building’ evacuated due to structural concern, city officials say(kwqc)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport is continuing to assess damages at 324 Main Street, “The Davenport” and surrounding buildings, and as of Thursday, city officials said an adjacent building to “The Davenport” has been evacuated.

On Thursday, June 8, city staff in coordination with structural engineers, assessed the conditions of structures adjacent to 324 Main Street, Sara Ott Chief Strategy Officer for the City of Davenport said. This work is being done in advance of increased dismantling activity at the partially collapsed building.

Ott says during this assessment, it was determined that the building at 400 and 410 North Main Street, commonly known as the “Executive Square Building” had areas of structural concern. Out of an abundance of caution, the city ordered the remaining five residential units in the property to be vacated, Ott added.

According to Ott, the majority of the residential and all business units at the “Executive Square Building” were vacated on May 31, in response to the partial building collapse of 324 Main Street.

The building is now vacant, Ott says. In addition, the city has ordered the property owner to install temporary structural shoring to the interior of the building prior to commencement of dismantling 324 Main Street.

The Red Cross says that they stand ready to assist those who have been displaced. Displaced residents may call 1-800-RED-CROSS for assistance.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long time tenant of partially collapsed building speaks out
Long time tenant of partially collapsed building speaks out
Broc Nelson went from relaxing to running for his life.
‘I was alive and with family’: Tenant escaped with clothes on his back
Davenport apartment building collapse, 324 Main St.
4-story drop changed Berrys’ lives
Davenport Apartment
LIVE UPDATES: Nearby apartment building, “The Executive Square Building” adjacent to “The Davenport” that partially collapsed, evacuated Thursday
More than 50 seniors at New Bern High School will not be walking during their graduation...
High school tells more than 50 seniors they cannot graduate at the last minute, students say

Latest News

Shoreline aerial view of Mississippi River in Savanna, Illinois.
Savanna wins 3-peat ‘Best Small Town for Adventure’ title
Scam Alert
Hackers used city email account to scam people out of money, officials say
Hackers used city email account to scam people out of money, officials say
Mid American truck on scene at downtown Davenport building collapse.
MidAmerican releases info on crews who worked on “The Davenport” building night of the collapse