Downtown Davenport apartment building, ‘The Executive Square Building’ evacuated due to structural concern in ‘abundance of caution’, city officials say

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport is continuing to assess damages at 324 Main Street, “The Davenport” and surrounding buildings, and as of Thursday, city officials said an adjacent building to “The Davenport” has been evacuated.

On Thursday, June 8, city staff in coordination with structural engineers, assessed the conditions of structures adjacent to 324 Main Street, Sara Ott Chief Strategy Officer for the City of Davenport said. This work is being done in advance of increased dismantling activity at the partially collapsed building.

Ott says during this assessment, it was determined that the building at 400 and 410 North Main Street, commonly known as the “Executive Square Building” had areas of structural concern. Out of an abundance of caution, the city ordered the remaining five residential units in the property to be vacated, Ott added.

According to Ott, the majority of the residential and all business units at the “Executive Square Building” were vacated on May 31, in response to the partial building collapse of 324 Main Street.

The building is now vacant, Ott says. In addition, the city has ordered the property owner to install temporary structural shoring to the interior of the building prior to commencement of dismantling 324 Main Street.

The Red Cross says that they stand ready to assist those who have been displaced. Displaced residents may call 1-800-RED-CROSS for assistance.

