Easy bathroom updates to complete remodels with Re-Bath Quad Cities

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -Do the bathrooms in your home need facelifts? But you just don’t know where to begin or how to plan to create a bathroom of your dreams?

Sales & Marketing Manager, Sara Brickey with Re-Bath Quad Cities informs viewers about all things related to bathroom remodeling including key reasons why working with a professional design consultant can save you time, energy, and even money on a project.

Easy updates discussed include a fresh coat of paint, new lighting, and a pretty, new shower curtain and fluffy towels. Brightness and pleasant colors are key changes that can completely change the “mood” of a space.

Re-Bath offers free in-home consultations and provide customers a “to-the-penny price”.

Visit Re-Bath Quad Cities online at https://www.rebath.com/location/quad-cities/ or stop by 530 1st Street West in Milan. To contact the business, call 563-217-5467 or email info@rebathofillinois.com

