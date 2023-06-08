Easy bathroom updates to complete remodels with Re-Bath Quad Cities

Easy bathroom updates to complete remodels with Re-Bath Quad Cities
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -Do the bathrooms in your home need facelifts? But you just don’t know where to begin or how to plan to create a bathroom of your dreams?

Sales & Marketing Manager, Sara Brickey with Re-Bath Quad Cities informs viewers about all things related to bathroom remodeling including key reasons why working with a professional design consultant can save you time, energy, and even money on a project.

Easy updates discussed include a fresh coat of paint, new lighting, and a pretty, new shower curtain and fluffy towels. Brightness and pleasant colors are key changes that can completely change the “mood” of a space.

Re-Bath offers free in-home consultations and provide customers a “to-the-penny price”.

Visit Re-Bath Quad Cities online at https://www.rebath.com/location/quad-cities/ or stop by 530 1st Street West in Milan. To contact the business, call 563-217-5467 or email info@rebathofillinois.com

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long time tenant of partially collapsed building speaks out
Long time tenant of partially collapsed building speaks out
Broc Nelson went from relaxing to running for his life.
‘I was alive and with family’: Tenant escaped with clothes on his back
Davenport apartment building collapse, 324 Main St.
4-story drop changed Berrys’ lives
Davenport Apartment
LIVE UPDATES: Community members voice frustrations at Davenport city council meeting, Wednesday
More than 50 seniors at New Bern High School will not be walking during their graduation...
High school tells more than 50 seniors they cannot graduate at the last minute, students say

Latest News

Raekwon Jefferson is wanted, Jordan R. Andrews and Evan F.H. Watz were arrested in connection...
1 wanted, 2 arrested in connection to armored truck robbery at Tyson Foods Joslin plant
Foster's Voice non-profit is hosting a free viewing of the documentary My Ascension on June 15...
Free viewing of suicide awareness film to be held June 15
1 wanted, 2 arrested in connection to armored truck robbery at Tyson Foods Joslin plant
Before and after bathroom remodel example completed by Re-Bath Quad Cities, Milan, IL.
Easy bathroom updates to complete remodels with Re-Bath Quad Cities