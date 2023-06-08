Eldridge alpaca farm to host first ‘Farm Carnival’ June 24

McCarty’s Corner Farm invites the public to attend the free event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
McCarty's Corner Farm
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -McCarty’s Corner Farm, a family-owned farm with alpacas, goats, chickens, cats & dogs in Eldridge is excited to announce their First Annual Farm Carnival to be held June 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 21060 240th Street, in Eldridge.

Ryan and Molly McCarty’s farm features amazing animals including the beautiful alpacas that has made their local farm so famous. The couple shares products available at the farm and much more.

This special event filled with magical fun and fascination offers free admission. There will be carnival games, Cindy’s Shaved Ice, alpaca selfies, shopping at McCarty’s Corner Market, and more. Purchased tickets are required for games, tattoos, and animal feeding.

Visit the Facebook event page for further details: https://www.facebook.com/events/611541170952178

The farm also regularly holds “Goat Yoga” classes.

For more information about the carnival, yoga, or how to arrange special tours of the farm, visit the website at http://mccartyscornerfarm.myopenherdwebsite.com/, call 785-410-7240 or email mccartyscornerfarm@gmail.com.

