‘Farm Life Festival’ returns to Grandview June 24

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) -Tenniel Register from R7 Reclaimed, 337 Cemetery Lane, Grandview, Iowa, highlights her business and seasonal activities at their barn featuring shopping, workshops, or just to enjoy sunshine and make new friends.

The much-anticipated 7th annual Farm Life Festival is set for June 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. $5 admission and kids 17 and under are free. Well-behaved dogs on a leash are welcome.

Register describes it as a perfect summer day trip featuring 3 stops in Grandview. There will be trolley and golf cart shuttles. BBQ, live music and drinks for all. This 7th Farm Life Festival is bigger than ever.

For more information, visit R7 Reclaimed’s website at http://tenneilregister.com/ or call 319-729-2285.

